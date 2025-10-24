Afghanistan has announced a dam on the Kunar River, worrying Pakistan. The Taliban’s move could cut Pakistan’s water supply, and the country has no way to stop it. This decision came after Pakistan's air strikes on Kabul and the Durand Line bloodshed. This dam is payback.

India already suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Now the Afghan Taliban launches a water strike too. Afghanistan will build a dam on the Kunar River flowing into Pakistan. Pakistan now faces a water war on two fronts.

Why did the Taliban decide to build this dam? What happens to thirsty Pakistan when it's completed? Did India's punishment strategy become the Taliban's blueprint?

Taliban's Orders: Build Dam Fast, Use Only Afghan Companies

Taliban Supreme Leader Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada issued three orders to his Water Ministry: build the Kunar dam immediately, don't wait for foreign companies, use only Afghan contractors. The message: Stop Pakistan's water. Fast.

Taliban Water Minister Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor posted on X: "Afghans have the right to manage their own water." Translation: Afghanistan is keeping Pakistan-bound water for itself. This decision came after Pakistan's air strikes on Kabul and the Durand Line bloodshed. This dam is payback.

Understanding The Kunar River: Pakistan's Hidden Lifeline

Kunar River stretches 480 kilometers. It originates from Chiantar Glacier in Pakistan's Chitral region, flows through Afghanistan's Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, then re-enters Pakistan through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Eventually, Kunar and Kabul rivers merge into the Indus River, Pakistan's lifeline, irrigating Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Afghanistan needs this dam for 1,000 megawatts of hydropower to bridge its energy gap. If built, Pakistan's Kunar water flow drops 25-30%.

How The Dam Will Cripple Pakistan

Pakistan's devastation will be catastrophic:

- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera hardest hit

- Punjab faces a severe impact as reduced Kunar flow lowers Indus River levels

- Blocking 30% Kunar water means 120,000 acres of farmland cannot be irrigated

- Pakistan's "food basket", Punjab, becomes vulnerable

- The blocked water could hydrate 12-13 crore people, imagine Pakistan's drinking water crisis

- Pakistan's hydropower plants will generate 600 megawatts less electricity, enough to power 1.4 million homes annually

- Taliban's dam could plunge millions of Pakistani homes into darkness

Pakistan's Geographic Trap: No Way To Stop Afghanistan

Here's Pakistan's helplessness: Though Kunar originates in Pakistan's Chitral, it flows westward OUT of Pakistan into Afghanistan before looping back. Pakistan cannot stop water from leaving its territory. But Afghanistan can stop it from returning. And no water treaty binds Afghanistan.

Afghanistan adopted India's formula to teach the terrorist nation a lesson: neither blood nor water flows from India to Pakistan, nor from Afghanistan to Pakistan. When both countries close Pakistan's water gates, Pakistan collapses without a single bomb.