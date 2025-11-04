DNA Decodes: TTP Warns Of Strikes On Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi - Is a New War Brewing?

Pashtun militants fighting Pakistan's army, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have warned they will now target Pakistan's major cities. They declared their next attacks will not be in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towns but in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi. The militants said this is retaliation for the unlawful expulsion of their Afghan Pashtun brethren and insisted those responsible within Pakistan’s system must answer.

The warning comes as Pakistan’s military described cross-border strikes from Khyber as an act that provokes war. Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, the military spokesperson, said any attacks on Pakistan would be treated as an act of war and met with a military response. He cautioned militants not to mistake the army for weak.

Watch Today's Full Episode:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Signals from the Pashtun fighters suggest they are unconcerned about such warnings. Every move by TTP, the statement said, shows they are preparing for war. Related activity has emerged from Pakistan’s Tirah Valley, where the TTP announced it would withdraw after talks with elders’ jirgas. The group sent a press release to international media outlining the decision, saying the move aimed to prevent civilian harm during military operations.

Tirah Valley has been the site of major military campaigns against militants, including a bombing in 2025 that reportedly killed civilians. The TTP says it left the valley, so the army has no pretext to harm local Pashtuns. In a provocative video, a fighter desecrated portraits of Pakistan’s founder and national poet, an act the militants see as defiance of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The TTP claims it has inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistani forces over two decades, arguing that such an impact removes any stigma from challenging the military.