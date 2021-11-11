DNA Exclusive: After Mao, President Xi set to become most powerful person in China, historic resolution cements his status

New Delhi: China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday adopted a landmark resolution to cement President Xi Jinping's "core" status in the country's political history and cleared the decks for him to extend his rule for a record third term next year and perhaps beyond. With this, Jinping has achieved the high status conferred to China's tallest leader Mao Zedong.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (November 11) discussed Xi Jinping’s elevation as the most prominent political figure in the history of China after Mao.

In the Communist Party’s history of 100 years, Mao Zedong is the only leader who has been the President of China for life. He was the all-powerful supreme leader with undisputed authority. Jinping also wants to set himself up to rule like Mao Zedong. This has become very much possible after the passing of the resolution.

China has a one-party system with the Communist Party of China being the only party. Its central committee, consisting of 370 members, takes all the big decisions in the country. Today’s historic resolution has also been passed by this committee. The same committee will choose the next President in 2022 and Jinping is now the obvious choice.

In 2018, this committee approved a proposal under which the condition of leaving the presidency after 10 years was dropped. Thus, in all likelihood, the election next year would just be a formality.

The question is - If Xi Jinping continues to be the President of China for the next 15 years, how will it affect India and the world?

It will certainly be bad news for India as it cannot hope for an amicable solution to the border dispute during Jinping’s tenure. The stand-off between the two countries could go on for a long time.

Apart from India, China will also put pressure on other countries with which it has border disputes. With the extension of Jinping's term, China's army will become more aggressive than before and this will not be a good sign for peace-loving countries in the world.

Jinping’s extended rule could also mean a boost to terrorism. If Xi Jinping has complete control of China, then countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and North Korea, which are known for exporting terrorism all over the world, will be given open support. Notably, China has so far saved Masood Azhar from blacklisting in the United Nations on three occasions.

The economic uncertainty in the world will also increase due to China’s confrontation with countries like the US and India. The threat of trade war will loom large.

Even for the people of China, it would be unfortunate for Jinping to become President for life. This will lead to rise of dictatorship, citizens will not get their basic rights and those who speak against the government will be punished.

Thus, whatever is happening in China today is worrying not just for India but for the whole world.

