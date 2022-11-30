DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Al-Qaeda admitting India's success in Jammu and Kashmir

Al Qaeda, the world's most dangerous terrorist organization, says that India has made Kashmir an integral part of it. This statement means that Al Qaeda has almost given up on Kashmir because it has always claimed that it will separate Kashmir from India and merge it with Pakistan. Through this statement, the terror group is calling India's Kashmir policy a success and Pakistan a coward. There has been an undeclared war-like situation in Kashmir for the last several years, thanks to the Indian Army's spectacular operations against the terrorists, which led to the return of peace in the valley. The situation has improved further after the removal of Article 370. This was the biggest success of the Modi government for Kashmir but those who considered the unrest in Kashmir as normal have never accepted it.

In a first, a terrorist organization like Al Qaeda has said that it is very difficult for terrorists to escape in Kashmir and Pakistan has completely failed to send terrorists.

Al Qaeda has said all these things in its magazine Nawa-e-Gazwah-e-Hind. This is an al Qaeda-based magazine, in which it expresses its opinion on issues around the world.

By removing Article 370, India has been successful in making Kashmir its integral part. It is mentioned that Pakistan's army is timid and it is afraid to retaliate against India.

It also said that the number of terrorists in the Kashmir Valley has decreased significantly. Al Qaeda says that the Pakistani army is killing only those terrorists who were fighting for Kashmir. Al Qaeda has reprimanded Pakistan for not being able to send terrorists in Kashmir.

Al Qaeda has also expressed displeasure at Pakistan over the decreasing terrorist attacks in Kashmir. It has also tried to provoke Muslims into unrest in Kashmir. In this article, Al Qaeda also mocked the Pakistani army for the defeat in Kargil in 1999.

