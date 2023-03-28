DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed's Criminal Records

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was on Tuesday held guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case by an MP-MLA court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. Two others were also found guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, and sentenced to life imprisonment. Atiq Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others were acquitted in the said case.

This was Ahmed's first conviction in over 100 cases registered against him over the years. The former Samajwadi Party MP was held guilty under Indian Penal Code section 364-A (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder).

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Atiq Ahmed's criminal record.

Atiq Ahmed is a gangster who has as many as 101 criminal cases lodged against him, with the first one dating back to 1984, when he was booked for murder.

In the last 39 years, Ahmed, a five-time MLA and a one-time MP, has been booked for murder, possession of illegal arms, cheating, and various other various crimes.

Out of the 101 cases registered against him, 54 cases are being heard in different courts of Uttar Pradesh.

From the BJP leader Ashraf's murder to the Chand Baba murder case and the then BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, the mafia-turned-politician has been in the news for the past few decades.

Atiq, who has now been sentenced to life imprisonment, has also committed crimes from behind bars.

In 2018, a Lucknow businessman was abducted and taken to Deoria Jail, where Atiq was lodged. The businessman was brought to Atiq so that he could make him forcibly sign a property paper worth Rs 48 crore. The said property was named after Mohammad Umar, Atiq Ahmed's son.

Not just Atiq, but his younger brother Ashraf also has as many as 52 criminal cases registered against him.

Atiq's wife has also three criminal cases registered against her.

His two sons -- Umar and Ali -- also have several cases registered against them, both of whom are currently in jail.

Watch today's DNA for a detailed analysis of Atiq Ahmed's criminal records: