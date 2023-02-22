DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Gurugram Woman's Corona Phobia

New Delhi: When the Covid-19 pandemic striked the world, it came to a halt, every system stopped and governments across the globe announced lockdown under which people were not allowed to step out of their houses as nobody knew what the world is dealing with. However, as scientists researched and got to know about the coronavirus, the restrictions were eased and the world was allowed to get back on track slowly.

Following proper Covid-19 protocols people stepped out of their houses to get back to their pre-covid life, however, a woman in Haryana's Gurugram locked herself for three years with her son to escape the coronavirus infection.

In Today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the reasons behind the woman's fear of Covid-19 and the extreme measures taken by her to avoid the infection.

According to the experts, one of the reasons why the woman in Gurugram kept herself and her son locked inside the house for three years may be 'phobia'. There are a number of phobias that people struggle with, like fear of heights, water, and close spaces. The woman in Gurugram is believed to have developed Agoraphobia which is an anxiety disorder that often develops after one or more panic attacks.