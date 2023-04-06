topStoriesenglish2592117
DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Parliament's Budget Session Washout

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan discussed how Parliament sessions were stalled repeatedly during this Budget Session.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 11:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This year's Budget Session was majorly stalled due to disruptions in Parliament
  • The first phase of the budget session was from January 31 to February 13.
  • Then the second phase lasted from March 13 till April 6

New Delhi: This year's Budget Session was majorly stalled due to disruptions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The first phase of the budget session was from January 31 to February 13. Then the second phase lasted from March 13 till April 6. There were 25 sittings of the Lok Sabha in this entire session. However, only 45 hours and 55 minutes of work was done in these meetings. 

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan discussed how Parliament sessions were stalled repeatedly during this Budget Session and how it affected the functionality of the Lok Sabha.

When compared with previous Lok Sabha sessions, during the 11th session, maximum hours were lost. One of the main reasons for the continued ruckus and commotion in the Lok Sabha was the row over Rahul Gandhi's statements in London. Another reason was the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue. But the ruling party stated that since the matter was in court, there was no need for a JPC probe.

Parliament was stalled for several days due to this issue. Both the Opposition and BJP assigned blame on each other for the stalling of the Lok Sabha. This stands to harm the discussions that take place inside the Parliament and affects its functionality.

Several Bills which were stuck in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not get a chance to be discussed. The cost of running the House is such that wasting so many hours would spell a loss of lakhs of rupees. 

Watch today's DNA episode here:

 

