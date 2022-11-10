DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Team India's defeat against England in T20 World Cup

Team India suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the second semifinal to end their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 on an embarrassing note on Thursday. England thus entered the final where they will take on Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. However, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales (86) and Jos Buttler (80) producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan has analysed Team India's big defeat against England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

After England's dominant victory over Team India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, fans were angry at the team selection, captain, coach and whatnot.

If we talk about the culprits of the match only Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya will not feature in the list. From the very first over, it seemed like the team lacked the intention of winning the match.

In the entire T20 World Cup, our openers have shown their flop show. Captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul, both of whom open for the team were in poor form throughout the tournament.

The bowling department was a complete flop in today's match, they forgot their line and length completely in this high-pressure World Cup semi-final.

With this India continues its below-par performance in the knockouts of the ICC events. Since the year 2013, India have not won a single ICC trophy. They have played as many as four semi-finals and two finals.

Watch today's DNA for a detailed analysis of India's humiliating loss to England T20 WC.