DNA Exclusive: Aryan Khan drug case takes a new twist, turns into NCB Vs NCP

New Delhi: The Aryan Khan drug on cruise case has taken a new twist as one of the witnesses in the case has turned against the NCB’s Sameer Wankhede. He has leveled serious allegations of extortion against Wankhede. At the same time, NCP leader Nawab Malik has launched a fresh tirade against Wankhede over his religion.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday (October 25) discussed the conflict between NCP and NCB with a special twist added by the witness in the Aryan Khan case.

Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of private detective Kiran Gosavi has claimed that the latter was trying to extort Rs 25 crore for releasing Aryan Khan. Out of this, Rs 8 crore was meant for Wankhede, he claimed.

Such shocking statements made by a witness can turn the whole case upside down. Referring to a meeting held after Aryan Khan's arrest, he also said that there was a meeting between Gosavi and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani.

Sail also alleged that he was made to sign on blank papers by Sameer Wankhede. He alleged that he was made a witness in the case under a conspiracy.

After the allegations, Wankhede wrote a letter to the Mumbai police asking them not to take any legal action in a hurry in this regard. However, the police could start an investigation against him.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede is not a Dalit but a Muslim and he has got the job fraudulently under the reserved quota. As proof, NCP also issued his birth certificate, in which Sameer Wankhede's father's name is written as Dawood Kachruji Wankhede and his mother's name is Zahida Bano.

Sameer Wankhede clarified these allegations saying that his father was Hindu and mother was Muslim and he belongs to a secular family. He said that in 2006, his first marriage was with Shabana Qureshi, who was a Muslim. But after getting divorced in 2016, he married again and his second wife Kranti Dinanath Redkar is a Hindu. So, what started as a drug case has also turned into a somewhat communal issue.

Wankhede has filed an affidavit in the NDPS court today demanding a stay on the affidavit of Prabhakar Sail in which allegations of extortion have been leveled against him. But the court refused this.

With each passing day, the case seems to be getting murkier with several allegations and counter-allegations being made by various parties.

