DNA Exclusive: COVID-19 vaccine, risk of blood clot and the right way to get vaccinated

New Delhi: In a worrying development, a new study by Munich University of Germany and a research institute in Italy has shown that applying certain COVID-19 vaccines the wrong way can cause blood clotting in the body.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday (July 5) discussed the risk of blood clots associated with COVID-19 vaccines and explained the right way to get inoculated.

According to the new study, some of the COVID vaccines that have been developed using the ‘Adenovirus' are being applied incorrectly in many countries. The Adenovirus is found in animals and humans. This virus can cause diseases like fever, pneumonia and diarrhea.

At present, there are three such vaccines, which have been prepared using Adenovirus – AstraZeneca (which is being manufactured in India under the name Covishield), Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson.

The study says that if these vaccines are not applied to the muscles, then there is a risk of blood clots. When the vaccine is injected into the body using a syringe, its needle tip should reach the muscle.

But in many cases, it has been seen that for applying the vaccine, the skin is first pulled and then it is injected. In this case, instead of reaching the muscles, the vaccine is restricted to the blood vessels which cause the clot.

Therefore, one must observe how they are being administered the vaccine dose and ensure it is being done in the proper way.

Things to keep in mind while getting vaccinated:

1. Get vaccinated only at the vaccination centres set up by the central and state governments or designated private hospitals. Beware of the fake vaccine centres. The vaccine will be administered at the designated centres only and one has to book an appointment on Co-WIN, Umang or Arogya Setu app.

2. Make sure to know which vaccine is being administered. You can check this with the health workers at the centre.

3. After getting the vaccine, make sure to stay at the vaccination centre for half an hour. According to the Union Health Ministry, the side effects of the vaccine can be seen within half an hour of vaccination. In case of any adverse effect, one must inform the health workers and officials present at the centre.

4. If you have a pre-existing disease or are taking medicines for any disease, then make sure to talk to your doctor before getting vaccinated.

5. Even after getting inoculated, keep wearing the mask and observe social distancing.

