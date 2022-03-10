DNA Exclusive: Decoding Assembly election results of 5 states

BJP won in four out of five states in today’s Assembly election results. BJP swept UP and Uttarakhand polls, while touching the magic figure in Manipur and Goa. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party, which had declared Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate, scored a thumping and historic victory.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (March 10) analysed the Assembly election results of five states - UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

BJP had given a slogan in Uttar Pradesh - ‘Cycle rakho numaaish mein, baba hi rahenge baais (22) mein, phir try karna sattais (27) mein.’ The gist of today's election results is also the same.

In the election results of five states, except Punjab, the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have given their mandate to the BJP.

Those who used to talk about a wave against CM Yogi Adityanath, today they understood that the wave was pro Yogi, and not against him. The BJP has won elections in these four states owing to the pro-incumbency wave. Apart from Yogi, today’s other superstar was Arvind Kejriwal, whose party completely swept Punjab and trounced the bigwigs of Punjab politics.

The analysis of today's results is that this is the election of new India, BJP won the election banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face, his honest image and brilliant work. That is why no opposition leader could stand in front of him. This election also showed that despite the two-year-long struggle with Covid, the lockdowns and as a consequence the economic slowdown, there has been no decrease in the popularity of Modi. In fact, it has even increased.

Congress could win only two seats in the country’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh and it lost very badly in Punjab too. So today, the big question is whether the accountability for this defeat will be fixed on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi? Similarly, today another big question is whether BSP chief Mayawati's political career is nearing its end because BSP could manage to win only one seat in the state.

