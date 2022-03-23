DNA Exclusive: Decoding the silence on Bengal violence

As many as eight people - including two children - were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday (March 22) after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh. But the sad thing is that for many opposition leaders of our country and a section of the media neither the constitution nor democracy is in danger and there is complete silence in the country. The reason behind this is that both the victims and the killers in this massacre are from a minority community.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed the silence in the country over the killing of eight people in West Bengal’s Birbhum.

Had the same incident taken place in a BJP-ruled state, by now the leaders of the opposition parties would have reached the house of the victim's family and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister of that state. But despite such a big incident in West Bengal, a section of the liberals, intellectuals and media of our country is silent on this.

If the murderers were not from a particular religion, perhaps this news would have been discussed the most in our country today. And the opposition parties would have declared India's democracy in danger by now. But nothing like this happened because the killers belong to a particular religion. West Bengal Police has constituted an SIT in this case, which has arrested 22 people so far.

In this matter, the Union Home Ministry has sought complete information from the Mamta government about this incident in the next 72 hours. Apart from this, it has also been said that a Joint Secretary level officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs will visit the spot to gather information about the entire matter.