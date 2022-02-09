DNA Exclusive: Hijab row takes communal turn

Schools in Karnataka are witnessing a dangerous situation these days - students facing each other with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Allah Hoo Akbar". The situation has erupted after some colleges put a ban on wearing hijab inside the classrooms. The girl students, miffed by the new rule, started protesting. The protests, eventually, have taken a communal colour.

In today's DNA Exclusive, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the communal politics that has hit some of the schools and colleges in our country, especially in the state of Karnataka.

The state is witnessing widespread protests on a similar pattern. The Muslim girl students here are saying that wearing a hijab and attending classes is their constitutional right. While on the other hand, there are some students who are opposing them - by wearing saffron Gamcha (towels) around their necks and raising "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

One such video, recorded in state's Mandya district, is making rounds on the internet.

As per reports, more than 12 girl students had arrived in the college wearing Burqas. Opposing them, more than 100 male students reached the spot wearing Gamchas and started raising Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Opposing these students, one of the girl students started raising Allah Hu Akbar slogans, leading to a tensed situation at the site.

Such protests are taking place at 17 schools and colleges in more than 6 districts.

Today, one such incident took place in Shivamogga, where Muslim girl students protested in Burqa and Hijab. These students have said that they won't end their protests till the time the they don't get a permission to attend classes in Burqas.

It's utterly unfortunate that the schools that should discuss and debate about the level education, have a become a laboratory for communalism.

Live TV