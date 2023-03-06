DNA Exclusive: How Obesity Turned Into An Epidemic

New Delhi: The problem of obesity has turned into an epidemic in recent times, as with every passing year, nearly 47 lakh people in the world are dying due to chronic diseases triggered in people by obesity. The mortality rate due to obesity has surpassed the mortality rate of hunger, which is 31 lakh per year.

In today's DNA, Zee News's Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of how obesity has turned into an epidemic from a normal health problem.

According to the World Obesity Federation, nearly 200 crore people in the world are struggling with obesity as of the year 2023, and nearly half of the population of the world, i.e, 400 crore people will be obese in the next 12 years.

The epidemic of obesity has also hit children as nearly 39 crore kids in the world are obese and the number will cross the 78 crore mark in the next twelve years. One of the major reasons for obesity in children is junk food which has become almost a regular part of their diet.