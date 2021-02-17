DNA Exclusive: How Zee News exposed conspiracy to spoil India's image on international fora

A conversation on WhatsApp between Disha Ravi and Sweden's famous environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who created a tool kit to defame India, has now come to the fore and this is a big win for Zee News. On February 3, Zee News told you about this tool kit and then we gave you a hashtag, which was #GretaThunbergExposed. At that time this hashtag was trending at number three on Twitter worldwide. Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi were also following this hashtag, and they understood that Zee News has unmasked them.

In DNA on Tuesday, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary had a copy of the WhatsApp chat between Ravi and Thunberg on February 3. This conversation between the duo took place when he had exposed Greta and the tool kit, which was erroneously uploaded by Greta on her Twitter account. In the toolkits, action points were written against India regarding the farmers' agitation.

It will surprise you to know that the two people pressed the abort button of their mission against India when the DNA show started on the tool kit at 9:12 pm on February 3. This is just like an enemy aborting his mission before waging war. That is, the mission stops. If Zee News didn't expose Greta on that day, then perhaps the situation of the agitation in India would have been different. These people had made vast plans against India, but Zee News came in their way.

We stopped these forces and unmasked the conspiracy of the foreign propaganda being run under the cover of the farmers' agitation. There is also a message hidden in this news today that if the media wishes, it can play a very big role in curbing the conspiracy against the country, like Zee News succeeded in doing.

Today we will show you two timelines, the first is the timeline when on February 3 we started turning the pages of the tool kit shared by Greta Thunberg; the second timeline is for those who were exposed and were looking for the way to exit. We will tell you both these timelines.

On February 3, at 9 pm, we told you about the tool kit shared by Greta and a few minutes past 9.12 pm, the hashtag we gave you, #GretaThunbergExposed also started trending on Twitter and during this time, there was a conversation between Ravi and Greta on WhatsApp. At 9.23 pm, Greta sent two new links to Ravi, arrested on charges of treason. Both of these links were linked to the Tool Kit shared on Twitter that day.

After sending these links to Disha, Greta wrote abusive words in her next message, saying that something is not right. Two minutes after this, at 9.25 pm, Greta writes to Disha, "It would be great if it is prepared." Here 'it' means the new tool kit. Greta writes again, "I will get a lot of threats because of this, and this matter is now taking a massive form." To this Disha replies, "Shit...shit."

Ravi at 9.25 pm, she writes another message to Greta, "I am sending you now." She was speaking about the tool kit. After this, there is no conversation between the two for 10 minutes. The hashtag we gave you this time was trending worldwide and maybe Greta and Ravi were following this hashtag.

At 9.25 pm, we started telling you that this tool kit has written about the digital strike on India and that there is a plan to do a digital strike on India called Ask India Why, and it was already decided that on January 26, when Republic Day is being celebrated in India, at the same time demonstrations and rallies will be taken out in different countries.

Apart from this, we also told you that this tool kit has written the complete plan after January 26 as well. For example, on February 4-5 a big Twitter campaign, named Twitter Storm, will be run. On February 13-14, large demonstrations will be held around the Indian embassy and government institutions abroad and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund will also be tagged, tweeting in support of the farmers' movement. To destabilize India, they had complete planing even after January 26.

Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, who had tweeted on the #FarmersProtest, are also mentioned in this tool kit and maybe this is the reason why Disha sent a message to Greta at 9.35 pm in which she writes is it possible that the tool kit does not get tweeted? Ravi is refusing to let Greta say anything on the tool kit. It is to be noted that Greta deleted this tool kit from her Twitter account at around the same time that day.

At 9.35 pm, Ravi sent a message to Greta and in it, she writes, "Can't we all be silent for a while? I am talking to my lawyers. Forgive me but our names are present in the tool kit and because of this action can be taken against us under the UAPA Act." In India, an action is taken in cases related to anti-national and terrorist activities under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Disha understood on the same day that whatever she did, action can be taken under UAPA Act.

To this, Greta replied at 9:40 am that she wants to write on this whole topic. But Disha stopped her from doing so. Disha Ravi writes a minute later in her reply, "I am really really sorry...We are all nervous here because the situation here seems to be going against us. We will ensure that Greta's name is not associated with this case." She also writes in another message that she will have to delete all the social accounts now.

On February 3, when we told the country the truth of the tool kit, then Disha understood that the conspiracy was revealed. Ravi is 22-year-old and Greta is 18-year-old. But even at this age, she knows how India's movement can be tarnished internationally through a movement. It also shows that these people had made many plans for the peasant movement and these people were working on many tool kits against India in the name of the movement. But Zee News got in the way of these people and this mission had to be aborted only on February 3.

There have been many attempts to stop us. A campaign was launched against us on social media. We were prevented from doing coverage in the farmers' movement and we were tried to troll. But Zee News stood with the truth and our point was proved that the AQI of lies in the farmers' protests has reached a dangerous level and this movement is getting oxygen from countries like Canada. We also told that if the media wants it, it can stop and thwart the forces and tool kit gangs working against India. However, today we would like to thank you for this success of ours.

On February 3, DNA Live's Facebook Live has seen 13 lakh people so far. That day we gave you a hashtag Greta Thunberg Exposed. This hashtag was trending on Twitter at number 1 in India at that time and it was third in the world. There were more than 3,28,000 tweets on this hashtag. Apart from this, over 7,78,000 people have watched the DNA show of February 3 on YouTube as well. This is your true strength. It is said that if the strength is used for the right place and the right job then the result is always good.

Now let us tell you about another member associated with tool kit gang and his name is Pieter Friedrich. The Delhi Police has mentioned it for the first time in its investigation related to tool kit and has stated that Peter Friedrich was also a part of it. But you will be surprised to know that Zee News told the country about this on December 11, 2019, as well. We warned two years ago.

We tried to contact Friedrich and we have also received a reply from him. In this, he has said that he was not included in the tool kit makers, but he said that if he had a chance to make this tool kit, it would be a great fortune for him. Friedrich describes himself as an expert in the South Asia region. There are a total of 8 countries in South Asia, including India and Pakistan and it is being said that Friedrich favours Pakistan against India in the news channels debate and strengthens its agenda.

The Twitter account of Friedrich is replete with views of the central government, the National Self-Service Association and anti-India. Not only this, in an interview, Friedrich had admitted that he was involved in this attack when the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was attacked in the US in June 2020.

According to Delhi Police, they have kept an eye on Friedrich since 2006 when he was seen with Khalistani terrorist Bhajan Singh Bhinder. In his reply to Zee News, Friedrich has admitted that he knows Bhinder and the important thing is that he has also written two books with Bhinder, in which things have been written against India. Friedrich and Bhinder are also associated with an organization called Sikh Information Center. The biggest thing is that on December 11, 2019, Zee News had told the country about it. At that time, Friedrich used the word disaster for India's democratic government and favoured countries like Pakistan.

According to the Delhi Police, among the three people who have prepared a tool kit to discredit India, besides Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, a resident of Beed, Maharashtra is also there. From January 20-27, Shantanu was present in the farmers' agitation at the Delhi border. The first tool kit was prepared and then before Republic Day Shantanu joined the agitation. This shows that Shantanu was around Delhi on the day of violence and now the police is looking for him.

In the midst of this conspiracy, there is also an important update for you today, and that the number of farmers in the movement on the borders of Delhi is decreasing rapidly. The farmers' tents on the Ghazipur border have started to look empty. The number of farmers present on the Ghazipur border on January 26 was 12,000, which has now reduced to two thousand. Similarly, till January 26, about 50,000 farmers were present on the Singhu border but now this number is still at 12,000. On the Tikri border, 90,000 farmers were present till 20 days from now, but now the number of these farmers has also come down to 15,000 at the Tikri border.