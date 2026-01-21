DNA Exclusive: Hypersonic Power To Silent Warriors - What Makes Republic Day 2026 Parade Special

As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the iconic parade at Kartavya Path is set to showcase a powerful blend of cutting-edge defence technology, heightened security, and unique military traditions. This year’s parade will not just reflect India’s cultural diversity and unity, but also send a strong strategic message to the world.

For the first time, India’s advanced Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-ASHM) will be displayed at the Republic Day Parade. Developed by DRDO, this state-of-the-art missile boasts a range of over 1,500 kilometres and is designed to neutralise enemy warships from a safe distance. Equipped with sea-skimming technology, LR-ASHM can evade enemy radar and air defence systems, reinforcing India’s dominance in the Indian Ocean Region. Capable of being launched from submarines, warships and helicopters, the missile symbolises India’s growing self-reliance in defence and enhanced naval strike capability.

Security arrangements for Republic Day 2026 are unprecedented. Following intelligence inputs of potential threats, Delhi has been turned into a virtual fortress. Around 15,000 security personnel, including 10,000 Delhi Police and 5,000 paramilitary troops, have been deployed. A four-layer vehicle checking system and over 3,000 CCTV cameras are in place. Adding a technological edge, police personnel have been equipped with special smart glasses capable of instantly identifying suspicious individuals.

Another historic highlight will be the first-ever march of the Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) animal contingent. These “silent warriors” include Bactrian camels from Ladakh, Zanskar ponies, trained raptors, and 10 indigenous Indian Army dogs. From operating in extreme cold at altitudes above 15,000 feet to aiding in counter-terrorism and rescue missions, these animals play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s borders.

Adding a lighter yet striking touch, viral music has found its way into military drills, with soldiers rehearsing synchronised marching to a popular song from a social media reel ahead of the parade.

Republic Day 2026 promises to be a rare spectacle, where hypersonic strength meets tradition, innovation blends with discipline, and India’s evolving military vision marches proudly down Kartavya Path.