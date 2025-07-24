DNA Exclusive: Lashkar’s TV Channel And Asim Munir’s New Terror Blueprint

India’s neighbor Pakistan is once again preparing to carry out covert operations. To grasp the gravity of this situation, it is crucial to carefully examine the latest strategy devised by Pakistan Army Chief, Asim Munir.

According to reports from Pakistan, to spread terrorist propaganda, Munir’s army has established a center in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This center is receiving terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Some commanders of these groups have already reached this center. It is run by an organization called JKUM, which is supposedly an NGO, but has long been active in spreading terrorist propaganda.

In today's DNA, we analysed the new conspiracy being hatched in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the purpose of the terror center run by the Pakistani army and the intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Earlier, only images of terrorists’ speeches and weapons came from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but now Asim Munir has set up the biggest terror propaganda center there, which the world is calling Lashkar-e-Taiba’s news channel.

Why is a propaganda center being called a news channel? To understand this, you need to know the full blueprint of Munir’s plan.

The Pakistani army has built a large studio in PoK where interviews and speeches of terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar will be recorded. It is believed that close officers of Asim Munir will oversee this entire terror project. Videos of active terrorists, preaching jihad as a cover for terror and violence, will be produced inside the studio.

The audio-video material created in this terror studio will be shared via social media to spread terror propaganda in Kashmir and to facilitate the recruitment of terrorists once again.

Munir’s plan is very calculated. If you piece together his conspiracy, you will understand that he has included terrorists mostly from Lashkar because after the Pahalgam attack, Lashkar’s mention increased among extremist elements in Kashmir. Therefore, Munir used more Lashkar terrorists for this studio. In ownership of this studio, along with JKUM, Jamat-ud-Dawa, a Lashkar-linked organization involved in terror funding, is also named. This organization will provide funds for the terror studio, while no trace of Pakistani army funding will be found.

In the early days of terrorism in Kashmir, extremist books were sent there, Afghan terrorists’ videos were recorded on cassettes and sent to Kashmir to mislead youth for alleged jihad.

Today, the world is of social media, where high-definition videos and graphics attract people. For this reason, Asim Munir has tried to revive terror via social media. This time, in Pakistan’s propaganda factory, Kalashnikovs will be seen alongside cameras; interviews of Hafiz Saeed will be recorded inside the studio and terrorist news bulletins will be broadcast.

The purpose of this alleged terror news channel run by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir is not only to mislead the youth of Kashmir but also to expand the propaganda reach of Lashkar and Jaish’s terrorist ideology.

To understand this, you need to closely examine the propaganda methods of two major terrorist organizations of the world, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Hamas and Hezbollah, whose actions triggered war in Gaza and later spread to Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, have special social media units for propaganda. Hamas’s propaganda unit is called Harakat Hamas, while Hezbollah’s is called Al-Manar. Both spread terrorist ideology on social media, portraying terrorism as a struggle for freedom.

You will be surprised to know that over 1.5 million people are connected to the propaganda units of Hamas and Hezbollah. Asim Munir now wants to use this formula for Hafiz’s Lashkar and Masood’s Jaish as well.