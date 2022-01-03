DNA Exclusive: Omicron is spreading, but there's no need to panic

New Delhi: We know that the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads faster than the Delta variant but the study done in America says that this speed of spread of its infection will help in ending this epidemic.

Zee news anchor Sachin Arora on Monday (January 3) explained the positive side of the new variant of coronavirus.

The faster Omicron spreads, the faster it will replace the Delta variant of the corona, which is more dangerous than the new variant.

Omicron is more contagious, but in most cases, it does not require hospitalization rather its symptoms fade away in 4-5 days just like the common cold.

In Britain, people who recovered from Omicron infection have been found with high-level antibodies. Study says that the antibodies made in the body due to Omicron infection are more powerful than antibodies developed by any vaccine.

This shows that people are getting infected with Omicron but the infection is not dangerous for your body and the figures of hospitalization that have been found in this variant so far suggest the same.

In the Delta variant, 30 patients out of every 100 had to be hospitalized within three to four days of infection but in Omicron, this figure is only 10 to 13 patients out of every 100, even in these 13 patients, 50% of the patients do not need oxygen and hence it is a very positive news.

In most cases, the symptoms of the Omicron variant are similar to those of the common cold. However, you can differentiate between the two keeping these points in check

According to doctors, if a person has a cough continuously for an hour then it could be a symptom of COVID infection.

Two new traits have been observed in Omicron infections, the first is sweating at night while sleeping and the second is vomiting several times a day.

The first and foremost symptom is a runny nose and sore throat. Loss of appetite, continuous high fever, muscular pain, tiredness are some other symptoms that arise in Omicron infection. According to doctors, if you have these symptoms for three to four days, then you must take an RT-PCR test.

Live TV