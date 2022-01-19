DNA Exclusive: Politics on Republic Day tableaux

Two big states - Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - have raised strong objections over the exclusion of their tableaux from the annual Republic Day parade. The states, ruled by non-BJP governments, have said that the Centre is being partisan with them on the issue.

Is this anger genuine or these parties are indulging in politics even in this matter of national importance?

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses how some state governments do not hesitate to politicise issues of national importance in order to attack PM Narendra Modi.

While many states have been excluded from the R-Day parade, four major non-BJP ruled states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra - have raised an issue over the matter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have written letters to PM Narendra Modi on the issues, saying that the move hurts the sentiment of the people of their respective state and such exclusions endanger country's federal structure.

This, however, isn't the first time when states' tableaux have been skipped for the Republic Day parade.

The act shows Opposition leaders' desperation to corner PM Narendra Modi - on any possible subject, even if it pertains to national security and pride.

The writing of letters is preceded by a chain of similar events - PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab, state government's opposition of Centre's Covid norms, and anti-government stance on issues related to China and Pakistan.

The recent acts, undoubtedly, have compelled the central government to counter internal forces acting against the nation.

Watch DNA for a detailed analysis of the "Tableau Politics".

