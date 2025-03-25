DNA Exclusive: Shocking Revelations From Muskaan And Sahil's Interrogation In Meerut Jail
In today's DNA, the Zee News anchor analyzed the five startling confessions that came out during the Muskaan and Sahil interrogation.
Meerut Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, accused of murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput with her boyfriend Sahil Shukla in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, is currently jailed in Meerut and during their interrogation, startling confessions came out.
Both are still under the influence of drugs, with their addiction continuing even while in jail. Muskaan revealed that she learned black magic from YouTube, which she and Sahil used to murder her husband, Saurabh.
In another revelation, Muskaan claimed to have seen "Sahil's mother" in jail. Surprisingly, she admitted that she no longer remembers her 6-year-old daughter. Instead, she only thinks of Sahil, with whom she brutally killed her husband.
Meanwhile, Muskaan showed no remorse for her actions, stating without hesitation that she regrets nothing about Saurabh's murder.
