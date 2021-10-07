DNA Exclusive: Targeted killings of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir on the rise again

New Delhi: Terrorists have killed as many as five people in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three days. Of these, four belong to the minority communities including three Hindus and one Sikh. Non-Muslims are being selectively killed in Kashmir which is reminiscent of the dark period of the valley about 31 years ago that saw the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Thursday (October 7) discussed the recent targeted killings of Hindus and Sikhs by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists do not want any person belonging to non-Muslim community to stay in Kashmir.

On October 5, Makhan Lal Bindroo, who owned a medical store in Srinagar, was killed by terrorists. His family has been dealing in medicines in Srinagar for three generations. The terrorists resented him because he did not leave his home, his city and his religion even in the 1990s, when lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were displaced from the region in the name of Islamic Jihad.

However, despite the brutal murder, the terrorists could not crush the spirit of his daughter Shraddha Bindroo. The brave woman challenged the terrorists to confront her.

On October 5, an hour after Bindroo’s murder, terrorists also killed a man named Virendra Paswan in Awantipora. Paswan was a resident of Bihar and used sell 'golgappa'. What enmity would he have with anyone? He was killed only because he was a Hindu.

The same day, terrorists killed a man named Mohammed Shafi Lone in Bandipora. The terrorists suspected that this person was a police informer and was giving jobs to Hindus. For this reason, he was killed.

Today, terrorists shot dead a principal and a teacher in a school in Srinagar. The principal Satinder Kaur was a Sikh and the teacher Deepak Chand was a Hindu. The only fault of these people was that they were non-Muslims. The terrorists shot both of them from close range, which is typical in targeted killings.

Ever since the campaign to resettle the Kashmiri Pandits has started, Hindus are being killed selectively. The terrorists are trying to give them the message that whoever comes here to live, work, teach their children in school, will be killed.

This pattern is similar to that of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, where in the name of Islamic fundamentalism, all those who do not believe in radical jihad and Sharia are being killed.

Several outfits have claimed responsibility for these terror attacks in Kashmir. Among them, a new organisation has emerged namely TRF i.e. The Resistance Front. The central investigative agencies believe that this organisation is actually a front of Pakistan's terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. Its name has been changed only so that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism can be described as a movement by the local people of Kashmir.

The opposition leaders of our country sit on dharna to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, hug and console the families of the victims there, but they do not pay attention to the Hindu families of Kashmir whose loved ones were brutally killed by terrorists.

There were only isolated tweets by some leaders on the Kashmir incident. They did condemn the terrorist attacks. However, the kind of zeal and concern they exhibited in meeting the families of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims was missing here.

