DNA Exclusive: The super climax of Maharashtra politics

Today is an unprecedented day for the politics of Maharashtra and the country. Today, two such big decisions were taken which hardly anyone had ever imagined. Firstly, the BJP showed a big heart and made 58-year-old Eknath Shinde the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Secondly, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Deputy CM in this government.

In today’s DNA, Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan analysed the new political developments in Maharashtra. After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, everyone was assuming that now Devendra Fadnavis will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. But the twist in this story came when Devendra Fadnavis announced in a press conference that the new Chief Minister would be Eknath Shinde. However, there was a U-turn ahead of this turn. When Devendra Fadnavis announced the name of Eknath Shinde for the post of Chief Minister, he also said that he would not join the government.

Amidst all this news, a statement also came from BJP President JP Nadda, in which he appealed to Devendra Fadnavis to join the government and said that he should take over the responsibility of Deputy CM in the government. After this, Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Devendra Fadnavis over the phone and tweeted that Fadnavis has shown a big heart and has decided to work as Deputy CM in the government.

That is, in the midst of all these political incidents, something happened, due to which it seems that Devendra Fadnavis was unhappy about not becoming the CM. You too will feel the same way. But this is not the case.

Eknath Shinde has become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the first time. He does not have experience of running the government yet. In such a situation, balancing the coalition government and keeping the rebel MLAs united could have been challenging for Eknath Shinde. That's why BJP decided that Devendra Fadnavis would be a part of this government. You can also say that the government will be of Eknath Shinde. But the mind that is needed to run this government from behind the scenes will be that of Devendra Fadnavis.

