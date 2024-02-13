DNA Exclusive: What Is The Real Motive Behind Farmers' Protest 2.0?

NEW DELHI: After a gap of almost two years, farmers have once again launched a massive protest against the Centre and converged at the Delhi border to press for their demands. This time, it's the farmers from Punjab rallying under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. A significant coalition of around 250 distinct organizations forms the backbone of this movement. Contrary to their previous agitation in 2020, where nearly 500 organizations united under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, this time the agitators are both farmers and labourers.

In tonight's special edition of DNA, Zee News will delve into the intricacies of the ongoing farmers' protests, aiming to uncover the true motivations fueling this renewed agitation.

Originating from Punjab, the current wave of protests has predominantly attracted farmer groups from the region. Despite a robust attempt by demonstrators to breach Delhi's borders today, unlike their past success, they encountered staunch opposition. The clash between protesters and law enforcement escalated, with farmers resorting to using tractors to dismantle barricades. This escalated confrontation marks a departure from the relatively peaceful protests witnessed in the past. By late afternoon, the situation had deteriorated significantly in several areas.

During the previous agitation, protesters staged prolonged sit-ins at the border areas of Singhu, Tikri, Jantar Mantar, and Ghazipur. However, the police have made elaborate arrangements this time to preempt any prolonged blockade.

The ongoing confrontations between farmers and law enforcement, observed throughout the day, are gradually shifting away from Delhi. Law enforcement's primary objective remains halting the influx of farmers from Punjab attempting to reach Delhi's borders for the siege.

The resumption of farmers' attempts to converge on Delhi raises questions about their motives, especially considering the apparent conclusion of their previous agitation in 2021. Presenting 13 demands to the government, the farmers have seen significant progress, with the government acceding to 10 of these demands. Talks are ongoing regarding the remaining three, with the central government also mulling over the withdrawal of cases filed against protesters during the prior unrest.

While promises of compensation for the injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident have been made, deliberations continue regarding the remaining demands. The government's reluctance to enact MSP laws, as done previously, underscores the complex financial constraints it faces. Balancing income and expenditures is crucial for any government, and the farmers' primary demand for MSP poses a significant challenge, potentially leading to further escalation in the days ahead.

As the government grapples with these challenges, the burgeoning presence of farmers on the Delhi border raises concerns among ordinary citizens. Tonight's episode of DNA aims to unravel the multifaceted dimensions of the farmers' protests, shedding light on the underlying complexities driving this renewed agitation.