DNA Exclusive: Who Tried To Stop Trump From Speaking In Israel?

US President Donald Trump’s historic address at Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, turned chaotic on Monday when two lawmakers interrupted his speech, waving banners and demanding that Israel recognise Palestine. Security personnel swiftly intervened and escorted both MPs out of the chamber as tensions flared during Trump’s remarks celebrating the new Gaza peace deal.

Amid celebrations in Tel Aviv, families of the freed hostages many of whom were abducted during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, were seen reuniting in deeply emotional scenes. One of them, Matan, met his mother after 738 days of separation, drawing tears and cheers from those gathered. Under the ceasefire terms, Hamas is expected to release all 48 remaining hostages, while Israel has agreed to free 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

However, as Israel halted its military campaign, Gaza was thrown into turmoil once again. Fierce clashes erupted in Gaza City between Hamas security forces and members of the Dughmush tribe, one of the region’s most powerful clans with historic tensions against Hamas. The gunfight near the Jordanian Hospital left at least 27 people dead, including 8 Hamas fighters and 19 Dughmush militants, making it the most violent internal confrontation since the ceasefire.

The Dughmush clan, of Turkish origin, has long had a fraught relationship with Hamas. Its leader, Saleh Dughmush, was killed by Hamas in 2024 after being accused of aiding Israel.

While peace has momentarily returned to Israel, the fresh violence in Gaza underscores the fragility of stability in the war-torn enclave and the long road ahead for true peace.