DNA Exclusive: Will gold in Tokyo Olympics revive Indian hockey's Golden Era?

New Delhi: Hockey has once again captured the pulse of the nation as both men's and women’s teams have reached the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. It is the first time since 1972, that is, after 49 years, India has achieved this feat and is now very close to winning the gold.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Monday (August 2) discussed India’s success at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and the hopes of revival of Indian hockey's golden era.

In the last 41 years, neither the women's team nor the men's team could win a medal nor did the men’s team get any medal for the country. But expectations are high this time around.

Usually, sports fans in India only talk about cricket, but the vibes seem different at the moment as hockey fever has taken over. The credit for this goes to the women’s hockey team that defeated Australia, one of the favourites at the tournament in the quarterfinal match.

In the 60-minute game, there were many occasions when it looked like the Australian team would beat the Indian team. But the Indian team did not allow this to happen and posted a fantastic win.

The win reminded many people of the 2007 movie “Chak De India”. Some people even started saying that this victory was inspired by this film. But such people must understand that this victory was achieved in real life and not in reel life.

Many people in our country have the misconception that sportspersons are inspired by films, while the truth is that the players become champions not through ‘Light, Camera and Action’ but through fight, concentration and dedication.

India's hockey team is the most successful team ever in the Olympics, having won eight gold medals. In 1928, the team won its first Olympic gold medal and until 1960, the Indian men's team remained unbeaten in the Olympics, winning six gold medals in a row. This was Indian hockey’s golden era.

However, India has not been as successful in the last few decades and today not many people even know the names of the players who represent the country. But today is the day to remember the names of these heroes as India is on the verge of regaining its lost glory in the game.

