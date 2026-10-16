A protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has turned into a dispute over two words: regime change. After lawyer Prashant Bhushan used the phrase, the BJP accused the opposition of seeking to destabilise the government. Protest organisers say their immediate demands concern electoral rolls, while police detained organisers ahead of Friday's tricolour rally in central Delhi.
#DNAमित्रों | CEC या 'रिजीम चेंज'.. किसलिए प्रोटेस्ट ? प्रोटेस्ट CJP ने बुलाया.. सिर्फ 'लेफ्ट' आया? CJP के 'तिरंगा प्रोटेस्ट' का विश्लेषण #DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Delhi #CJP #Protest @RahulSinhaTV https://t.co/dbYHAZk1gA— Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 16, 2026
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the continuing agitation as a fight for “regime change”. His remark came as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), student organisations and opposition leaders challenged the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down.
The phrase offered the BJP an opening. Party leaders argued that the protests were an attempt to unseat the Modi government rather than seek corrections to electoral records. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the opposition of pursuing disruptive politics, while BJP chief Nitin Nabin alleged that the call exposed an agenda to destabilise India.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera rejected the suggestion that demanding political change was inherently undemocratic. He argued that defeating a government through elections was a legitimate objective of any opposition party. That distinction matters: "regime change" can describe an electoral change of government as well as a more sweeping political transition. The words alone do not prove an intention to use violence.
On Friday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to gather with the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place. The proposed rally followed the jailing of two CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, over an earlier protest at Jantar Mantar.
Police warned Dipke against proceeding with the gathering, citing restrictions in the area. He was taken into preventive detention as he left his accommodation. Student leader Neha Bora was also detained while attempting to reach the venue. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) shut Central Park, but protesters gathered in smaller groups nearby.
Nearly 2000 demonstrators reached different parts of Connaught Place despite the restrictions.
The underlying dispute concerns large-scale revisions to voter lists. More than 130 million names were removed across the revision exercise. The Election Commission says the changes included deceased voters, people who had relocated and entries that could not be verified. It denies accusations that the process was designed to benefit the BJP and says eligible voters can seek restoration of their names.
Opposition parties argue that wrongful deletions could exclude legitimate voters and have demanded greater transparency.
The Supreme Court has separately urged authorities to avoid excessive restrictions on public transport while managing the demonstrations.
The CJP originally protested against the election chief and voter list revisions. However, Prashant Bhushan expanded the debate by calling for "regime change", allowing both the government and its critics to interpret the movement differently.
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