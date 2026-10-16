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  • /DNA Explained: How CJP's Delhi protest over electoral rolls turned into a BJP vs Opposition row over 'regime change'

DNA Explained: How CJP's Delhi protest over electoral rolls turned into a BJP vs Opposition row over 'regime change'

In today's DNA episode, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes how CJP’s Delhi protest over voter lists turned into a fierce political debate after Prashant Bhushan’s "regime change" remark sparked a sharp attack from the BJP.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
DNA Explained: How CJP's Delhi protest over electoral rolls turned into a BJP vs Opposition row over 'regime change'
Image Credit: X/@ZeeNews, IANS. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha and CJP and other left-wing organisations take part in ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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DNA Explained: How CJP's Delhi protest over electoral rolls turned into a BJP vs Opposition row over 'regime change'
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