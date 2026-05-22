DNA Explained | West Bengal govt accelerates Bangladesh border fencing, focus shifts to remaining gaps and rail surveillance

The issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh has once again come into sharp focus in West Bengal, where efforts to complete long-pending border fencing have been accelerated. The state shares a 2,200-km-long border with Bangladesh, of which around 1,644 km, nearly 75 percent, has already been fenced, while approximately 569 km across nine districts remains unfenced due to land and policy-related challenges. Authorities are now pushing to complete the remaining stretches as part of a renewed strategy to strengthen border security and curb infiltration through vulnerable routes.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the issue, examining the political and administrative developments surrounding border management and infiltration control in the state.

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The remaining unfenced portions have largely been delayed due to earlier land acquisition policies under the previous state government, which required direct negotiations with individual landowners. This often slowed down or halted fencing work where consent was not obtained, creating gaps in the security infrastructure along the border.

With recent policy shifts and renewed coordination between state and central agencies, fencing work has resumed in several locations. The focus has also expanded beyond the border itself, with increased surveillance on railway routes, which are widely used for internal movement after infiltration into the state.

Reports suggest that railway police have been directed to intensify checks and ensure stricter handling of suspected infiltrators, with coordination mechanisms involving border security agencies at key transit points such as Bongaon and Basirhat. While the full operational framework has not been officially detailed, the approach indicates a broader tightening of internal security measures.

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Officials point out that rail connectivity serves as a major channel for movement from border areas to urban centres like Kolkata, making it a critical point of enforcement in the overall strategy against illegal entry.

The approach is also being compared to the anti-infiltration framework implemented in Assam, where large-scale identification and deportation efforts have been carried out in recent years. According to official data, tens of thousands have been identified as foreign nationals in Assam, with several deportations and detentions reported.

Earlier estimates presented in Parliament suggested that India could have between 1.25 crore and 2 crore illegal Bangladeshi migrants, highlighting the scale of the challenge. Authorities maintain that addressing infiltration remains essential for ensuring national security and demographic stability.

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