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  • /DNA Explains: Pakistan's PNS Hunain collides with Indian Navy warship -Deliberate provocation or maritime mistake?

DNA Explains: Pakistan's PNS Hunain collides with Indian Navy warship -Deliberate provocation or maritime mistake?

PNS Hunain collided with an Indian Navy warship in the Arabian Sea. DNA explains the 1991 agreement breach, BrahMos firepower, and the Gray Zone strategy behind the incident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
DNA Explains: Pakistan's PNS Hunain collides with Indian Navy warship -Deliberate provocation or maritime mistake?
Image Credit: Zee News screen grab, ANI/Reuters. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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DNA Explains: Pakistan's PNS Hunain collides with Indian Navy warship -Deliberate provocation or maritime mistake?
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