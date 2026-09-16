A high-seas confrontation between an Indian Navy guided-missile destroyer and Pakistan's PNS Hunain in the Northern Arabian Sea has sparked a fresh diplomatic row between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. While India has condemned the incident as a deliberate, aggressive manoeuvre that violated international maritime safety protocols, Pakistan claims the encounter occurred within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and blames Indian forces.
DNA breaks down what happened at sea, the underlying strategic intentions, and why this collision matters.
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On September 15, a frontline Indian Navy destroyer was conducting routine surveillance operations in international waters, approximately 120 nautical miles off the Gulf of Oman. According to Indian defence sources, the Pakistani offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain began approaching the Indian vessel at high speed from the right.
Despite continuous warnings broadcast by the Indian bridge over international VHF radio channels, PNS Hunain ignored the advisories and attempted a dangerous bow-crossing manoeuvre. The two warships made contact on their starboard (forward right) sides.
Unlike minor civilian navigation errors, Indian authorities emphasise that this was not an accidental collision but a deliberate act of provocation by the Pakistan Navy.
Following the collision, PNS Hunain suffered severe hull damage and structural cracking, forcing it to retreat to its home port for extensive repairs. The Indian destroyer sustained no operational damage and continued its surveillance mission.
The incident highlights immense operational restraint by the Indian Navy. A frontline Indian destroyer carries overwhelming firepower, including:
Despite having the capability to neutralise the threat immediately, Indian commanders prioritised restraint to prevent full-scale military escalation.
The collision breached both international maritime law and bilateral protocols:
Pakistan’s vessel ignored the 10-kilometre safety boundary in the open waters of the Northern Arabian Sea, violating the 1991 bilateral pact and standard international maritime law.
Why did Pakistan attempt such a risky manoeuvre?
In the Arthashastra, Acharya Chanakya outlined the principle of Tushni Yuddh (Silent Warfare)—a strategy where an adversary uses calculated provocations to induce anger and force the opponent into initiating open war. In modern military terminology, this is known as 'grey zone signalling' (a theory introduced by Nobel laureate Thomas Schelling).
By orchestrating pseudo-accidental aggressions, Pakistan seeks to:
Following the incident, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi, issuing a stern protest against the "unprofessional and hazardous" actions of the Pakistan Navy. Simultaneously, the Indian Embassy in Islamabad lodged a formal complaint with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
While Pakistan issued a counter-summon accusing India of unsafe maneuvering in its EEZ, naval metrics show a clear asymmetry between the two forces:
While India remains fully equipped to defend its maritime boundaries, New Delhi's measured response demonstrates a balance of firepower and restraint—effectively neutralising Pakistan's attempt to provoke a broader conflict on the high seas.
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