DNA explains: Why Bengal's new Government is being asked to build statue of humanity for Rabindranath Tagore

West Bengal swore in its first BJP government on May 9, 2025. The ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground was watched across the country. But one moment stood apart from the politics and the pageantry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed on stage, removed his slippers, and offered flowers to a painting of Rabindranath Tagore. The date was not chosen by accident. It was Pochishe Boishakh. The 25th day of the Bengali month of Baishakh. Tagore's birth anniversary.

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The poet who is Bengal's soul

Tagore is not simply a poet in West Bengal. He is the foundation of modern Bengali culture. His writing built the identity of a people. His words gave Bengal its emotional language. For BJP, his significance went beyond literature. During the election campaign, "Amar Shonar Bangla" became the central musical thread of the party's outreach. The song was not just a cultural reference. It was a statement of belonging. It told Bengal that BJP was not an outsider party arriving from the north. It was rooted in the same soil that Tagore had loved and written about.

Tagore wrote about that soil with rare tenderness. He described Bengal's sky and its moving wind as a flute playing inside his heart. He wrote that when the month of Phalgun arrived, the fragrance of Bengal's blossoming earth made him joyful beyond reason. He wrote that the sight of Bengal's swaying fields in autumn brought a smile to his face. These were not political lines. But they carried every political truth about why Bengal and Tagore cannot be separated.

Thirty sites, two court orders, one broken promise

West Bengal has more than 30 locations connected directly to Tagore's memory and life. Two of them have become symbols of what the new government is being asked to correct.

The first is Maharshi Bhavan. This is where Tagore spent his childhood. In 2022, a section of this building was illegally occupied. TMC's organisation Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti opened an office inside the premises. The matter went to court. After a legal hearing, Maharshi Bhavan was freed from the illegal occupation. The building sits inside the Jorasanko Thakurbari complex, which also holds deep connections to Tagore's life.

The second case involves Jorasanko Thakurbari itself. Four years ago, photographs of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were put up inside this heritage complex. A court had to intervene again. Only after the court's order were the political photographs removed from a space that belongs to Tagore's legacy. Both cases tell the same story. For 15 years, Bengal's government treated Tagore's memory as a surface for political decoration. The courts had to do the work that the government refused to do.

The statue of humanity proposal

The swearing-in ceremony on Tagore Jayanti has given rise to a clear demand. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was honoured with the Statue of Unity. India's tallest statue stands in Gujarat as a permanent tribute to the Iron Man. The question being asked now is whether Tagore deserves the same. DNA puts forward this proposal directly to the Bengal government and the central government. A grand statue of Rabindranath Tagore should be built in West Bengal. Given that Tagore's writing was deeply humanist in nature, this statue should be called the Statue of Humanity.

Bengal's bhadralok is already making this demand. They want the new government to do two things. Preserve Tagore's ideas. And carry those ideas forward actively. A grand statue would do both. It would protect the legacy physically. It would broadcast it to the world permanently.

Mamata Banerjee also spoke Tagore's name on the day of the swearing-in. She claimed she was not given permission to step outside to celebrate the birth anniversary. She sat at home. On social media, her biography still reads as Chief Minister of the 15th, 16th, and 17th West Bengal Legislative Assembly. She has not updated it to reflect that she is the former Chief Minister. The Kolkata Police, however, moved faster. They unfollowed Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee on social media as soon as the election results were declared.

Bengal has a new government. It was sworn in on Tagore's birthday. PM Modi removed his slippers before a painting of the poet. The symbolism has been noted. Now Bengal is waiting to see whether the symbolism becomes stone.

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