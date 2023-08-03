DNA Honey Purity Test: SHOCKING RESULTS After Lab Tests, Top Brands Are Selling POISION - Read Here

Honey, long cherished for its health benefits in Ayurveda, faces a troubling revelation as recent lab testing exposes a honey trap set by prominent brands. In this captivating investigation, we delve into the deceptive world of honey, where consumer perceptions clash with ground reality. Rigorous lab tests on samples from renowned brands unveil an alarming truth – excessive presence of a particular compound, raising concerns about purity and authenticity. Join us on this relentless quest for truth as Zee News navigates challenges to bring clarity and ensure consumer safety in the honey market. Prepare to be astonished by the startling results that have stirred the industry.

Lab Testing Exposes Alarming Truth About Honey Brands

Recent lab testing has cast a spotlight on the honey available in the market, raising serious concerns about its purity and authenticity. Two prominent honey brands underwent rigorous lab tests, and both samples failed to meet essential quality parameters. The honey from these brands was found to contain excessive amounts of a specific compound, exceeding the prescribed limits.

Consumer Perceptions vs. Ground Reality

Consumers often assume that honey from well-established brands is pure and free from adulteration. This belief has been strengthened by market claims made by some of the leading honey brands. However, the recent test results call these claims into question and challenge the authenticity of the honey being sold.

Zee News Investigates: The Quest for Truth

Determined to uncover the truth, Zee News initiated an in-depth investigation into the honey market. Multiple samples from various brands, both major players and smaller entities, were collected for lab testing. Several private labs refused to conduct the tests, but Fare labs in Gurugram stepped forward to assist in the investigation. The journey to reveal the truth about honey purity had begun.

Unyielding Pursuit of Authenticity

Despite initial setbacks, Zee News remained steadfast in its pursuit of truth. The samples were then taken to the esteemed laboratory of the National Dairy Development Board, the Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, located in Anand, Gujarat. This renowned laboratory is known for its rigorous testing standards and unimpeachable reputation.

Lab Testing: Unraveling the Facts

The lab diligently examined the honey samples against 40 essential quality criteria for honey sold in India. The anxiously awaited test results were finally revealed, exposing astonishing facts about the market leader, Dabur Honey, and its adherence to purity standards. The comprehensive test report contains valuable insights and sheds light on the integrity of the brands claiming to provide pure honey.

Ensuring Consumer Safety and Confidence

Implications and the Way Forward

The lab test results carry far-reaching implications for the honey industry. Consumer safety and confidence are at stake, making it imperative for regulatory bodies and consumers to take informed actions. As the debate on honey purity intensifies, the investigation by Zee News serves as a wake-up call for the industry to prioritize transparency and authenticity in its products.