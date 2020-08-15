DNA Independence Day Special: Digital Health Card - the biggest revolution in India today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 15) unfurled the tricolour flag at Red Fort in the national capital for the seventh time on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. With this, PM Modi became the first non-Congress Prime Minister to have hoisted the flag for the most number of times.

He's now behind the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru (17 times) and his daughter, Indira Gandhi (16 times) and overtook BJP's senior leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee. If PM Modi is re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he will get past Congress leader Manmohan Singh (10 times).

A day earlier, PM Modi who is currently on his second tenure achieved the feat of the longest-serving non-Congress leader to occupy the Prime Minister Office as he completed 2,268 days and surpassed former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Coming back to the Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi in his 86-minute address to the nation talked about several key points.

During his speech, he became the first Prime Minister in India's history to talk about the Ram Temple construction from the ramparts of Red Fort and by talking about sanitary pads, he also broke various taboos against menstruation.

PM Modi also talked about the "Make in India" with "Make for World" mantra and highlighted the importance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Most importantly, he announced the National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian citizen will get a unique health ID that will ease access to medical services.

Prime Minister said the health ID will store every individual's medical records and the mission will herald a new revolution in the health sector.

He expressed, "Every Indian will be given a health ID. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector. All your tests, every disease, which doctor gave you which medicine, when, what were your reports, all this information will be contained in this one health ID."

Here are the four main benefits of the National Digital Health Mission:

1. Digital Health card: Every individual will get a health card through which a person can pay the hospital fees. This will help an individual to get rid of long queues in hospitals.

2. Personal health record: The personal record will keep all your details like - Age, blood group, allergies, and previous surgeries. It will also keep a record of an individual's health history - when, how and where he was treated for a particular disease.

3. Digi doctor: The National Digital Health Mission will also aim at providing a platform to doctors across the country to give online consultation to their patients.

4. Health facility registry: The details regarding hospitals, clinics and health-related queries will be available on one particular platform.



As per initial reports, every hospital, clinic and doctor across the country will be connected through a central server, and the server will also be used to store the medical data.

The unique ID provided to every individual under this Digital Health Mission will let them update their personal record.

It will free patients from carrying their previous medical records for further check-ups.

This health mission will mainly benefit the people living in rural areas who will be able to get guidance from a doctor through an online platform.

The main motto behind this health mission is to prepare a nation-wide digital health mission and like PM Modi said - "National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector"

He also talked about women empowerment and stated, "We have worked for women empowerment. Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat. Women are now leaders, and we abolished triple talaq, got sanitary pads to women for just 1 rupee."

During his address, Prime Minister said that Government is taking care of the health and hygiene of poor daughters and sisters and has made them available health-related products at an affordable price. He said working in this direction more than 5 crore Sanitary Napkins have been distributed to underprivileged women from 6000 Jan Aushdhi Kendras at the minimum price of Rs 1 each.

"My dear countrymen, our experience says that whenever there is an opportunity for women power in India, they have brought laurels to the country, strengthened the country. Today, women are not only working in underground coal mines but also flying fighter planes, touching new heights in the sky," PM Modi opined.

He stated that of the 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened around the country, over 22 crore accounts belong to women.

"At the time of Corona, in April-May-June, about thirty thousand crores of rupees have been directly transferred to the accounts of women in these three months," said PM Modi.

He also expressed, "Our Policies, Our Process, Our Products, Everything should be Best, Must be best. Only then will we be able to realize the vision of Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat."

PM Modi said that the middle class will be the biggest beneficiaries of 'Ease of Living'; from cheap internet to economical air tickets, highways to i-ways, and from affordable housing to tax reduction - all these measures will empower the middle-class people of the country.