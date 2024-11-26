DNA: Pre-Planned Or Spontaneous? Reality Of Sambhal Violence Exposed

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Fresh evidence suggests the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was not a spontaneous outburst but a well-orchestrated event. Videos, witness accounts, and police investigations reveal that riots erupted following a second survey of the Jama Masjid, sparking debates about intent, planning, and accountability.

The violence, which began after the second survey of the mosque on November 24, left Sambhal tense and divided. Several questions have surfaced regarding the involvement of hired rioters, illegal weapons, and premeditated incitement.

Police reports and video evidence suggest the riots were meticulously planned. A video from the scene shows at least 15 masked individuals armed with stones and knives, disrupting the survey and inciting chaos. In one clip, rioters are seen vandalizing a vehicle with stones, while others make offensive gestures at the person filming.

"These knives are not regular market items; they’re designed for violence," a police officer said, showcasing a double-edged knife recovered from the site.

Who Triggered the Violence?

The riots reportedly began during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, which had already undergone an initial survey on November 19. Questions arose as to why a second survey was necessary. According to Vishnu Shankar Jain, a lawyer representing the Hindu side, the first survey couldn’t be completed due to poor lighting and crowd disruptions.

However, conflicting claims emerged. SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and other Muslim leaders questioned the need for another survey.

