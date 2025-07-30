DNA Test Of US President Trump Tariff Bulling

In a move that's sparked diplomatic concern, US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. A decision that coincided with the historic launch of the NISAR satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA. While space collaboration between India and the US soared to new heights, Trump launched what many are calling a "tariff strike" on one of America’s key allies.

Dubbed "Mr. 25 Per cent," Trump claimed the tariffs were a response to India's high duties on American products, its continued defence deals with Russia, and its oil trade with Moscow. India, purchasing over 35 per cent of its crude oil from Russia at prices up to $25 cheaper per barrel, has prioritised national interest over external pressure. With long-term rupee-ruble agreements, India saves significantly on foreign reserves and fuel subsidies.

The defense angle is just as critical. India has bought $45 billion worth of defense equipment from Russia, compared to $22 billion from the U.S. Despite this, India also imports from France and other countries, showcasing strategic autonomy in defense procurement.

Trump's tariff targets, interestingly, align with BRICS nations, including 30 per cent on China and South Africa, 50 per cent on Brazil, and now 25 per cent on India. Analysts suggest that India's rising influence in BRICS and its independent foreign policy irked Trump.

India exports heavily to the US in sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, agriculture, and jewellery, and all are likely to be impacted. On the import side, civil aircraft, medical devices, and electronics from the US will become more expensive.

However, experts believe this tariff may be more of a negotiation tactic. Trump has previously rolled back tariffs post-pressure. With ongoing talks and India exploring new markets like the UK and BRICS, a potential US-India trade compromise still remains on the table.