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DNA to find India's next champions? Gujarat's sports genomics plan sparks debate

Major Dhyan Chand, remembered as the “Wizard of Hockey”, helped India win Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He once said that a champion athlete is identified by dedication, while fame and recognition come later. Now, Gujarat is exploring whether a champion can also be identified through their DNA.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 12:05 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
DNA to find India's next champions? Gujarat's sports genomics plan sparks debate

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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