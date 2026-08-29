New Delhi: As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, a new experiment is seeking to bring science into the hunt for sporting talent. Major Dhyan Chand, remembered as the “Wizard of Hockey”, helped India win Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He once said that a champion athlete is identified by dedication, while fame and recognition come later. Now, Gujarat is exploring whether a champion can also be identified through their DNA.