DNA Explained: The dark truth behind YouTube teachers pushing revolt over math

Every Indian parent wants their child to study and succeed. They pay heavy fees for coaching. But some online teachers do not teach math or science. They teach revolt instead. They fill young minds with hatred against journalists. This is one such story.

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Who Is Abhinay Sharma

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Abhinay Sharma is a YouTube teacher. He prepares students for competitive exams like SSC, Railway and Banking. He pretends to teach math for these tests. But between this math preparation, Abhinay Sharma also teaches provocative lessons. This revolution training is not announced. There is no separate class for it. He charges fees to prepare students for exams. But in class he does not teach math. He feeds them hatred against journalists.

Swami Vivekananda said education is that which lets a person stand on their own feet. It lets them use their reason. It lets them decide right from wrong. But Abhinay Sharma is not teaching young people to use their reason. He is not teaching them to decide right from wrong. He is teaching them lessons of so-called revolution based on his own prejudices.

He is provoking children against journalists. He is inciting them to attack mainstream media anchors. Other news channels could have ignored this issue. They could have said it is just a private fight between two people. But this is not a private fight. Thousands of children are being made into weapons in this fight.

The New Uncontrolled System

Mahatma Gandhi said, "Be the change you wish to see in the world." The change we want to see in others must first come within us. But the YouTube teacher, busy lighting the spark of revolt against news channels, has perhaps never read Gandhi's message. A new and uncontrolled system of preaching has emerged in our country. Some YouTube teachers are part of this system.

Their work is simple. Open a channel on YouTube. Put up a blackboard. Start raining down knowledge. Bring children to your platform with promises of low fees and certain success. Grow your subscribers. Then provoke those same children against journalists.

Making mainstream media a target has become the most popular fashion these days. This does not mean news channels or anchors should not be criticised. They should be criticised when they do wrong. But these people do not criticise. They target the media to please their ideological supporters. They say anything and earn crores from YouTube.

No Rules For YouTubers

There are no strict rules for YouTubers like Abhinay Sharma. They only have to follow rules like the IT Rules 2021 and the YouTube Community Guidelines. These are ordinary rules that every YouTuber follows. There are no strict rules for the coaching they use to provoke children, either.

In January 2024, the Higher Education Department brought the Guidelines for Registration and Regulation of Coaching Centres, 2024. Rajasthan made coaching rules in March 2025. Haryana made them in 2024. But these rules are mostly for big offline coaching institutes. They are not for those who run online classes and fill poison in young minds.

Mainstream media works within the law. India has the Press Council of India to watch over it. Cable and electronic TV are controlled by the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry watches media reports. The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority watches news content.

The Coaching Business

These YouTubers show big dreams of jobs and success. But what is their success rate? To understand this, first understand their business.

According to reports, the coaching business in 2025 is around Rs 60,000 crore. Remember this number. The test preparation sector holds Rs 11,780 crore of it. YouTubers like Abhinay Sharma do test preparation. The online coaching market holds Rs 485 crore rupees. Digital coaching holds Rs 1,900 crore. NEET and IIT coaching institutes hold around Rs 3,300 crore.

These coaching institutes charge Rs 75,000 to Rs 2 lakh a year. India's average per capita income is Rs 2.5 lakh a year. So a coaching institute takes in one shot what a common person earns in a year. A family spends 43 percent of its income on children's education. Of this, 18 percent goes to coaching alone.

The Real Success Rate

Lakhs of rupees are charged for NEET coaching. According to reports, less than 15 percent of coaching students pass this exam. For IIT-JEE, 45 lakh students appear for about 9,000 seats. Coaching institute students make up less than 2 percent of those who succeed. Kota is a big coaching hub. Reports say the success rate there is just 2 to 3 percent. So out of 100 children, only 2 to 3 succeed.

This is the real reason behind the narrative of these uncontrolled teachers against mainstream media. They show dreams of good coaching and jobs and charge heavy fees. But their average success rate is not even 10 percent. When mainstream media points to this big question, these YouTubers turn into trolls.

Why They Target The Media

Have you ever seen these YouTubers ask questions about student suicides in Kota? Have you heard them question the loot in the name of coaching? Have they ever asked how a 60,000 crore coaching industry was built? They never ask such questions. Serious charges have been made against many coaching institutes and YouTubers who claim guaranteed success.

These uncontrolled YouTubers want to collect money in the name of fees. But they do not want to be responsible. Instead of showing children the right path, they incite them to a so-called revolution.

Abhinay Sharma's Own Wealth

The people provoking your children against journalists have done well for themselves. Abhinay Sharma has earned crores through YouTube.

He has been teaching students since 2012. He took offline classes at different institutes until 2017. He launched his own venture in 2017. He made his YouTube channel in 2017-18 and started online classes. His estimated wealth is said to be around Rs 7 crore. This is only an estimate. The real figure may be different.