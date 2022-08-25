DNB PDCET 2022 Result DECLARED on nbe.edu.in- Direct link here

DNB PDCET 2022: Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test, DNB PDCET 2022 result is declared on the official website. Candidates who took the entrance exam can view and download the DNB PDCET result PDF from the official website, nbe.edu.in. Along with the PDF results, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has also provided speciality-specific results, which include the candidates' scores and ranks.

Candidates can get their DNB PDCET 2022 scores by logging in to the NBE website with the required credentials. The Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 was administered by NBE on July 24, 2022, using a computer-based test format. Candidates who pass the exam will be admitted to the NBEMS's DNB Courses.

DNB PDCET result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on the “Result of DNB-PDCET 2022” link

Candidates will be redirected to DNB PDCET 2022 Result notice

Now, click on the DNB PDCET 2022 Result Link mentioned in the notice

DNB PDCET 2022 Result PDF will open

Check your result via your roll number

Download the result PDF

Take a print out, if required

Candidates will be admitted based on their DNB PDCET 2022 ranking. The DNB PDCET counselling schedule for 2022 has not yet been posted, but candidates should expect it soon. It is recommended that you continually visit the official website for the most recent changes.



