/‘Do better look inwards and act against terrorism’: India rejects Pakistan’s Karachi blast blame

India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegations linking it to a recent terrorist attack in Karachi, urging Islamabad to address its own deep-rooted terror problem instead of blaming others. In an official response on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) categorically dismissed claims made by Pakistan regarding the blast incident in Karachi.
The attack, which took place on Saturday, involved militants storming a Pakistan Rangers facility in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, resulting in the deaths of several security personnel along with attackers.
In a statement, the MEA said, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them. Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy.”
The sharp rebuttal reflects India’s long-standing position against terrorism, and that Pakistan repeatedly attempts to deflect attention from its internal security failures and its support for terrorist groups by accusing New Delhi without evidence.
India has consistently maintained its zero tolerance for terrorism and has called upon Pakistan to dismantle the infrastructure that allows such attacks to occur on its soil.
Meanwhile, three paramilitary personnel and six terrorists were killed during an attack on the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area on Saturday.
An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack late on Saturday. The group said nine attackers were involved.
The incident was the latest in a series of attacks targeting Pakistan’s security forces across the country. This development comes amid heightened security concerns in Pakistan.
In February, the US Embassy issued a security alert following a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad’s Tarlai Kalan area, which killed at least 31 people and injured 169 others.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.