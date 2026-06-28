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‘Do better look inwards and act against terrorism’: India rejects Pakistan’s Karachi blast blame

Meanwhile, three paramilitary personnel and six terrorists were killed during an attack on the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area on Saturday.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
‘Do better look inwards and act against terrorism’: India rejects Pakistan’s Karachi blast blame
Image Credit: File Photo IANS

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