Do I require a visa to meet a Chief Minister in India?: Rakesh Tikait on his meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that he does not require a visa to meet a CM.

Tikait had met Banerjee on Wednesday (June 9) in Kolkata, where the duo discussed several issues including the ongoing farmers protest.

The farmers' leader said he will meet all the CMs to deliberate on state policies. “I met CM and not a party chief. Did I meet Afghanistan President, for which I had to take Govt of India's permission? Does it require a visa to meet a CM? We'll meet all CMs over state policies. Uttarakhand has BJP govt and Punjab has Congress govt, we'll meet them too,” Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

Elaborating on his discussion with CM Banerjee, Tikait said that he told her the opposition in the country is weak. “We said that the Opposition in the country is weak. We're sitting on streets now, had the Opposition been strong we need not have done that. Opposition should be strong, we told her this,” he said.

During the meeting, the TMC chief had assured Tikait of full support to the farmers' ongoing protests against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. She promised to rally opposition-ruled states in support of the agitating farmers, and said she aims to "remove the Narendra Modi government from power", PTI reported.

Banerjee's support for the farmers' unions comes within days of the Trinamool Congress announcing that the party plans to spread its footprints outside West Bengal. Several states including Uttar Pradesh will go to polls next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

