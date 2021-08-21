'Not enough data': AIIMS chief Randeep Gulleria on need for third COVID vaccine shot

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria claimed that India does not need to administer booster shots to fight the novel coronavirus as there is no data available yet. He said more information is likely to be available by early next year.

"I don't think we have enough data right now to say that a booster shot is needed. Even for elderly and high-risk groups, we do not have enough data. We really need to have data that gives us an idea of the protection levels the vaccines provide," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Gulleria insisted that further research is needed and it will take a few more months before deciding on the issue. "Information is still emerging... it will take some more months. Possibly by beginning of next year, we will have data on what will be the type of booster shots and who needs it," the AIIMS chief said.

Though, Guleria did not refrain from the idea altogether. He opined that India might need a booster shot "at some point in time."

"Will we need it from vaccines available? Should we look at a new vaccine or the same vaccine? Should we mix the vaccines as a booster? This is the information that is still emerging," he said.

Meanwhile, several countries like the US, UK and Israel plan on giving an extra dose of vaccine citing different studies which showed that a third dose has led to higher levels of protective antibodies.

So far, India has administered more than 58 crore vaccine doses under the nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Live TV