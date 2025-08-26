Do MP Women Consume Most Alcohol In India? Congress Leader Makes Shocking Claim — What’s The Truth?

Congress Madhya Pradesh President Jitu Patwari on Monday claimed that the women in India's central state consume the maximum alcohol in comparison to other states. He also blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and current CM Mohan Yadav for the state's unemployment situation.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, the Congress MP Chief also claimed that the highest consumption of alcohol in the country is in Madhya Pradesh.

"If your son is unemployed, if your son is coming home in an inebriated state, then I am saying this with 100 percent confidence that the BJP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mohan Yadav are responsible for this," the Congress leader said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The women in Madhya Pradesh consume the maximum alcohol in comparison to any other state in the country. This is what the BJP has done in the state. The highest consumption of alcohol in the country is in Madhya Pradesh," Patwari elaborated.

BJP Hits Back

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday criticised Patwari's remarks and called it an "insult to the sisters of the entire state". He also demanded an apology on the matter.

CM Yadav also claimed that the Congress government never gave importance to women in the state, and on the contrary, made such a remark, which is an insult to them.

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh CM said, "The state government is continuously working for the Ladli Behans and many schemes were started by our previous governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave 33 per cent reservation to women to contest elections in parliamentary and assembly polls. However, the Congress government never provided reservations, never gave importance to sisters, and never ran any schemes for women. On the contrary, calling the sisters drunkards by the Congress is an insult to the sisters of the entire state."

"I think the Congress President should apologise...This is very unfortunate," the Chief Minister added.

On the other hand, BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called the statement of Patwari an insult to women.

"This is an insult not only to the women of Madhya Pradesh but an indecent example of Congress' anti-women, petty and perverted mindset...Be it former Congress leaders Angika Dutta, Radhika Khera or Priyanka Chaturvedi - their experiences are in the public domain. Even before this, several Congress leaders have made highly inappropriate remarks against women...A prominent newspaper has said that Rural Telangana has become the biggest consumer of liquor in India...I think Congress is still drunk on the intoxication of 99 and it can't see the truth," he said.

Also Check: Top 10 Richest Chief Ministers Of India: Check Where BJP, Congress CMs Rank

What's The Truth?

According to the official National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) data from 2019 to 2021, the highest alcohol consumption by women in India was recorded in Arunachal Pradesh.

The official data, therefore, disproves the Congress leader's claim, showing that women in Arunachal Pradesh, not Madhya Pradesh, have the highest alcohol consumption in India.