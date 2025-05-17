Hours after Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh announced the list containing names of MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan, Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took a vile dig on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is also a member of the delegation.

CM Sarma urged Congress not to include Gogoi in such a sensitive and strategic assignment, citing allegations of Gogoi's links to Pakistan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "One of the MPs named in the list (from Assam) has not denied his prolonged stay in Pakistan—reportedly for two weeks—and credible documents show that his wife was drawing salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India. In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics, I urge Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi not to include this individual in such a sensitive and strategic assignment."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who represents eastern Assam’s Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, has been making headlines for his alleged ties with Pakistan.

Assam CM Sarma had earlier alleged that Gaurav Gogoi has links with Pakistan and that his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, worked for an organization linked to the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), a Pakistani spy agency. There were also claims by CM Sarma that Gaurav Gogoi met a Pakistani Army official during his visit to Pakistan.

While speaking with the press said that they have information that Elizabeth Gogoi (wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) has visited Pakistan even after her marriage. "We will investigate the entire ecosystem, including sympathizers. We are going to conduct a detailed investigation..." he added.

The Assam cabinet directed the state's DGP to conduct an extensive inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP hit back at CM Sarma saying, that he stands firm and they (Assam Government) can investigate anything. He also added that Himanta Biswa Sarma is worried as elections are around the corner and he fears that he will lose his post

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announced the names of MPs for the delegation, including Gaurav Gogoi, Anand Sharma, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar, through his Twitter handle. The delegation aims to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju spoke with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan. Following names were given: 1. Anand Sharma 2. Gaurav Gogoi 3. ⁠Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain 4. ⁠Raja Brar"