‘Do Not Insult Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish For Moving During National Anthem, Questions His ‘Mental Stability’ — Viral Video

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions in the video did not go down well with netizens as they also questioned his mental state. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
A video clip of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been doing rounds on social media in which he was spotted moving during the national anthem. Reacting to the viral video, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Bihar CM questioned his mental stability, and deemed the incident a ‘matter of great concern’. 

Bihar's former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav posted a video of Nitish on social media platform X and alleged that Nitish insulted the national anthem. He wrote, “At least do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister Ji.”

“You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again,” he said.

In the video, the Bihar CM seems confused at first and then talks during the national anthem to his principal secretary and retired IAS Deepak Kumar. As the septuagenarian touched Deepak's arm talking and laughing, the latter slyly asked him to stay still. Nitish then looks at someone in public and folds his hands towards them. 

As per media reports, the incident occurred during a sports event in Patna. Furthermore, Nitish's actions did not go down well with netizens as they also questioned his mental state

