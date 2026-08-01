/'Do not need his forgiveness': Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi owes students an apology

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks offering forgiveness to students protesting the NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Gandhi asserted that the country’s youth deserved an apology from the Prime Minister, not forgiveness.
In a post on X, Gandhi said that there was “nothing more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child” and accused the government of failing students impacted by the alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities.
"Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them — and serious questions about a broken education system," Gandhi wrote.
Referring to repeated allegations of examination malpractice, he said that leaked question papers, cancelled exams, and years of hard preparation being rendered meaningless had shattered the dreams and aspirations of thousands of students.
"Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them. And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of 'forgiving' students," Gandhi said.
Questioning the Prime Minister’s handling of the crisis, the Leader of the Opposition alleged that Narendra Modi had neither met the grieving parents nor interacted with students whose futures had allegedly been ruined by the paper leaks.
"He has not met a single grieving parent. He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper," Gandhi wrote, adding that "India's students do not need his forgiveness. They are owed his apology."
In a separate post, Gandhi reiterated that families who had lost their children, along with students whose “savings, time, dreams and future” had been destroyed by examination irregularities, deserved accountability rather than mere symbolic gestures.
PM Modi’s appeal for forgiveness
Gandhi’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released an Instagram video addressing the controversy surrounding the NEET paper leak protests.
In the video, Modi said he wished to forgive students who had allegedly used abusive language against him and his late mother during the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Describing them as “misguided children,” he urged society to guide them rather than punish them, emphasising that mistakes made in youth should serve as learning opportunities rather than grounds for lifelong punishment.
The Prime Minister appealed to students to learn from their mistakes, continue pursuing their dreams, and contribute to nation-building, stating that India’s progress depended on its youth.
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