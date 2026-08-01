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'Do not need his forgiveness': Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi owes students an apology

Rahul Gandhi said students affected by the alleged NEET paper leak deserve an apology, not forgiveness, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, escalating the political row over the exam controversy.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
'Do not need his forgiveness': Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi owes students an apology
Image Credit: X/Rahul Gandhi

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