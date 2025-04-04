'Do Not Push Us To The Wall...': Jammu And Kashmir Ruling Alliance Issues Stern Warning To Centre

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting with all National Conference MLAs and alliance partners at Fairview Gupkar, the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister. The ruling coalition issued a stern warning to the central government, urging them not to undermine the people’s massive mandate in J&K.

Briefing the media, Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference chief spokesman, and Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhatt said, "Today’s meeting focused on key issues, including the Waqf Bill passed in Parliament. This Bill is against Muslims and minorities in the country, and we oppose it. Another critical issue was the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the NC-led government. We have once again demanded that the Government of India respect this mandate; it is non-negotiable. These two resolutions were unanimously passed today by legislators."

Stating that the Centre should not take their silence and cooperation as weakness, they added, "We are making this appeal for the last time, not as a request, but as a firm warning: Do not push us to the wall and respect the people’s mandate, which the Prime Minister and Home Minister are always praising."

They condemned the Waqf amendment bill and said, “A detailed discussion also took place, focusing on the Waqf amendment bills. The consensus among attendees was that the amendments are a 'direct attack on Muslims and their faith' in Jammu and Kashmir."

Congress leader MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat added that both long-term and short-term issues were discussed in detail. He said all MLAs in the government stand firmly behind the leader of the House. On sensitive matters like the Waqf Bill and the public mandate, there is unanimous agreement that these issues must be resolved through dialogue with the Centre.

It’s pertinent to mention here that the meeting was convened to discuss the political and administrative implications of the recent transfer of 48 JKAS officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This created a major standoff between the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly opposed the recent transfers of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers ordered by the Lieutenant Governor. The Chief Minister has termed these transfers as "illegal," claiming that they were carried out without the necessary approval from the elected government.