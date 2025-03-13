Pakistan Train Hijack: The train hostage situation in Pakistan's Balochistan has ended with all passengers freed and several Baloch militants/fighters eliminated by the Pakistani security agencies. As Pakistan struggles to resolve its internal rebellion, a video of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has gone viral in which the NSA can be heard saying that if Islamabad repeats any invasion like the Mumbai Terror attack, then New Delhi will move from defensive mode to defensive offence mode.

In the video, Doval said, "'In defensive mode, if you throw 100 stones at me, I stop 90 and still it can hurt me. And I can never win because either I lose or there is a stalemate. You start war at your time, you throw a stone when you want, you have peace when you want, you have talks when you want. We, if you are in a defensive offence, we will see where the balance of equilibrium is."

The NSA, who reportedly served in Pakistan as a spy, further said that if Pakistan knows the tricks, India also knows them. "Pakistan's vulnerability is many many times higher than India. Once they know that India has shifted its gear from the defensive mode to the defensive offence, they will find that it is unaffordable for them. You can do one Mumbai, you may lose Balochistan. There is no nuclear war involved in that. There is no engagement of troops. If you know the tricks, we also know the tricks," said Doval.

What Is BLA?

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is the most prominent separatist group in Balochistan and has been active since 2011, according to reports. Both Pakistan and the United States have designated it as a terrorist organization.

The group alleges that Pakistan forcibly annexed Balochistan and continues to exploit its oil and mineral resources. It claims that in March 1948, Pakistan pressured the then-ruler, the Khan of Kalat, into signing the accession documents, leading to the province's incorporation. The BLA seeks independence from Pakistan and continues its struggle for control over the region’s resources on behalf of its people.