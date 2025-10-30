Do Or Die For Nitish Or Rise Of Tejashwi? Bihar Looks To Seal Fate Of Biggies This Election

The upcoming elections in Bihar are drawing high-stakes attention, with major parties and their top leaders locked in a fierce battle. It’s a do-or-die situation for Nitish Kumar, while it appears to be Tejashwi Yadav’s best chance yet as he emerges as the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Meanwhile, political strategist Prashant Kishor’s disruptive debut will be closely watched to see how it impacts the two main alliances in the state.

This election is truly a do-or-die situation for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as its outcome could determine the political future of the JD(U) supremo. The timing of his recent actions was telling. For Nitish Kumar, it was a final flourish of governance before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. A few weeks ahead of the polls, he transferred Rs 10,000 each into the accounts of around 2.1 million women, bringing the total number of beneficiaries under the Mahila Rojgar Yojana. To attract voters, especially women, Nitish also launched several welfare initiatives, including 35 percent reservation for women in state government jobs and an increased pension for elderly women.

Offering a glimmer of hope to rural voters, he later inaugurated the first phase of the Patna Metro and even took a ride on it, marking Bihar’s capital among India’s metro-connected cities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

JD(U) has always played a key role in Bihar’s elections, whether Assembly or the Lok Sabha. It has often proven to be a deciding factor for any party’s victory. In the 2015 polls, JD(U) allied with the RJD and together they defeated the saffron alliance. In 2020, Nitish joined hands with the BJP, and once again, the coalition secured a win. Except for a brief setback caused by Chirag Paswan in 2020, Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) have consistently shown that th

Tejashwi's Massive Bid

This election is shaping up to be a golden opportunity for Tejashwi Yadav, who has been announced as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face. Once Nitish Kumar’s deputy, Tejashwi is now his chief rival.

In his bid to expand his voter base, Tejashwi has moved beyond the traditional MY (Muslim-Yadav) combination to form a broader BAAP coalition, bringing together backward classes and Dalits. He has promised to raise women’s compensation to Rs 2,500 per month and expand the scope of reservations.

Prashant Kishor's Sequel

In a political landscape where Bihar’s Assembly contests have traditionally been bipolar between the secular grand alliance of the RJD, Congress, VIP, and left, while the other coalition of the saffron, with the JD(U), LJP, HAM, RLM often switching sides and smaller parties drifting between the two, Election 2025 is shaping up to be a triangular battle with third front is led by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj movement aims to rewrite Bihar’s electoral narrative. His entry has added a layer of suspense, as it is expected to cut into the vote share of all major parties.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases for its 243 Assembly constituencies, the first phase on November 6 and the second on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

All political parties are in full swing, with top leaders actively campaigning across the state, making it a high-stakes battle to determine who will truly win the heart of the Hindi belt.