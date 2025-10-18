‘Do Survey First’: Bengaluru Tycoon Calls Out IndiGo Over ‘Tasteless’ Gourmet Meal, Demands Customer Feedback

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has publicly criticised IndiGo’s in-flight gourmet meal, calling it “tasteless” in a post on X that quickly drew attention. Her comment has sparked a broader discussion about airline food quality. Sharing a photo of the meal served to IndiGoStretch passengers the airline’s premium business class she remarked that she would rather opt for the regular menu items. Tagging the airline, she urged, “Oberoi should rethink this uninviting and tasteless menu. Please do a customer survey, and I’m certain the feedback will be unanimous.”

She also posted a photo of the in-flight menu she was served. The first item listed was “German lentil and feta salad with beetroot aalouti.” Other dishes on the menu included “Lavash with cream cheese yogurt dip,” “Theedoi tres leches cake,” and “Mined nuts pink salt and pepper,” along with a selection of beverages available to passengers. HT.com has reached out to IndiGo for a comment, and the story will be updated once the airline issues a response.

This what ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ calls gourmet cuisine for the Stretch passengers! I prefer their regular items! Oberoi should introspect on this uninviting and tasteless menu - pls do a customer survey n I bet you there will be a 100% pic.twitter.com/xDk76MPFXZ — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 17, 2025

What Did Social Media Say?

Social media users quickly joined the conversation, sharing their own frustrations with in-flight meals. One user asked Mazumdar-Shaw what she would prefer instead, to which she replied, “My magic upma or noodles or even sandwiches!”

Another user commented, “The term ‘gourmet’ sets high expectations, but the actual food often doesn’t match up. A good lounge meal before boarding makes the contrast even more obvious. Airlines should really do a proper customer survey before calling it gourmet.”

Someone else chimed in saying, “Totally agree. The food quality has dropped so much it feels like something you’d get in an ICU, completely sterilised and bland.” Another user summed it up bluntly: “Not appetising at all, just fancy words on a menu!".