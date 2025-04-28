'Do Terrorists Have Time To Ask Religion?': Maharashtra Congress MLA Sparks Row

Pahalgam Attack Reaction: The Congress leaders continue to still controversy over the Pahalgam terror attack despite the party's central leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extending support to the Narendra Modi government for action against Pakistan. While earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opposed war with Pakistan, now, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar asked whether the terrorists had time to ask for victims' religion.

"The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. 27 people were killed, why was there no security? People are entering 200km inside the border, what was your intelligence doing? Isn't it a failure of the government? No one is talking about this. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?....There are so many contradictions. Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country," he said.

Earlier, reacting to the Congress leader's remark, BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for allegedly whitewashing the crimes of Pakistan. He also accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being a Pakistani sympathiser in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The entire world and India are grieving... PM Modi said that the revenge would be unimaginable for Pakistan... But Congress has shown its nature. The leaders of Congress are giving statements to break the morale of the Indian people and the army. The only focus of the Congress party seems to be whitewashing Pakistan's crimes," said Patra.

Patra took a jibe at the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other leaders, calling out their hypocrisy, saying, "Though they claimed during the all-party meeting that they stand with India, Congress leaders are publicly siding with Pakistan. Siddaramaiah, a senior leader and the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has stated that Pakistan should not be attacked. Why are you sympathising with terrorists and Pakistan?"