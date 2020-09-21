हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Doctor rape

Doctor arrested for molesting 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Shirdi

Doctor arrested for molesting 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra&#039;s Shirdi
Representational Image

SHIRDI: A doctor was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl at a hospital in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said.

Dr Vasant Tambe committed the offence in the early hours of September 19 when the girl was brought to the hospital with respiratory problems, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Somnath Wakchoure.

"He sent the child's father to get medicines and then molested the child. We arrested him today and have charged him under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 354 of IPC. He has been remanded in police custody for two days," Wakchoure added. 

