/Dombivli hospital attack: Doctor resigns and leaves city after assault by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre

A doctor who was allegedly assaulted by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Ramesh Mhatre at a municipal hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district has resigned from his job. The doctor said he fears for his safety and has permanently left the city. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in government hospitals.
The doctor said he resigned from his post, left the city, and will not return to the hospital.
"I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. They are very dangerous people. The other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again," the doctor said.
The incident took place on July 6 at Shastri Nagar Hospital, operated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Dombivli.
According to hospital authorities, the dispute started after two doctors, a man and a woman, advised the family of a newborn baby to shift the infant to another hospital. The hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full, and the doctors said the transfer was necessary to ensure proper treatment for the baby.
After receiving this advice, the family allegedly contacted local Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre.
Mhatre reportedly arrived at the hospital with several supporters. CCTV footage of the incident later surfaced online.
The video showed Mhatre and his associates arguing with doctors and hospital staff. During the confrontation, he allegedly struck the mobile phone of a woman doctor while she was speaking, causing it to fall.
The footage also showed him allegedly assaulting another doctor and members of the hospital staff. One doctor reportedly suffered injuries during the incident.
Despite the allegations, Mhatre defended his actions. Speaking to NDTV, he denied assaulting the woman doctor.
He claimed that he only pushed away her mobile phone because she was not responding to them. He also refused to apologise.
Mhatre said his intervention helped save the lives of a woman and her newborn. He added that he would consider expressing regret only if the doctors apologised for their conduct.
The Shiv Sena leader also said that party founder Balasaheb Thackeray had taught party workers to fight against injustice.
Police have registered a case against Mhatre and five of his associates in connection with the incident.
Mhatre was later arrested. He was subsequently admitted to Thane Civil Hospital after reportedly complaining of health issues.
The case has sparked widespread discussion about violence against doctors and the need for stronger protection for healthcare workers while performing their duties.
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