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Dombivli hospital attack: Doctor resigns and leaves city after assault by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre

The incident took place on July 6 at Shastri Nagar Hospital, operated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Dombivli.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
Dombivli hospital attack: Doctor resigns and leaves city after assault by Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre
Image Credit: @INCHarshsapkal, ANI. Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre assaults staff at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital.

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